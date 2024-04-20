KMC works on to ensure ownership rights of 3 disputed properties

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation is facing a quandary over three properties named in its list of assets, but owned by private parties.

The issue is that of Ward 25, where three properties despite being listed in the civic body’s book of ‘Inventory of Immovable properties of KMC,’ have ownership of private lands.

According to the councillor of Ward 25, Rajesh Kumar Sinha, the properties were named in the ‘Inventory of Immovable properties of KMC 2023-2024,’ as well as in the next financial year’s list. The councillor, last year, had flagged the issue in the KMC House wanting to know the exact status of ownership of the three lands.

Advertisement

According to the mayor, Firhad Hakim, an inspection of the properties was carried out by the assessment department of the KMC. “The report of the inspection revealed that these were private properties,” informed the mayor. “The value surveyors have been asked to find out from the registry officer whether the three properties are actually owned by the civic body or not,” he added. According to the state urban development and municipal affairs department minister, the properties are presently occupied by several private individuals.

As elaborated by Mr Hakim, such instances have come to the fore earlier also when a property of the corporation was suddenly deleted or removed. Ruing inability to confirm the ownership of the properties, the mayor underscored that the civic body would have to dig out very old records from the assessment department and the inspector general of registration (IGR) as to how the property was occupied by private holders.