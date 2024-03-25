Garden Reach building collapse: Enquiry committee to submit report on 4 April

An enquiry committee of seven officials tasking with a fact-finding probe into the incident of the collapse of an illegally constructed building at Garden Reach last Sunday, is to submit its report by 4 April. The civic body yesterday, constituted an investigating committee that would conduct an enquiry on the incident of the disaster at Azhar Molla Bagan in Garden Reach on 17 March that has claimed 12 lives so far. ”The committee has been set up on the instructions of the mayor by the commissioner of the KMC and is headed by the joint municipal commissioner, Jyotirmoy Tanti.

The other members of the committee include DG of Civil Department, chief engineer of the Solid Waste Management, DG of Heritage and Environment Department, an official of the BLRO and Disaster Management Department of the KMC along with an official of the city police. According to sources in the civic body, the committee is to find out the owners’ name of the plot where the illegal building was constructed.

It would also conduct an enquiry whether there was any transfer of names in relation to the plot, whether the required clearance from other departments like the state Fire and Emergency Services or the CESC was obtained, the details of the deceased and injured and amount of losses incurred, details of the architect/ LBS, soil test report and so on.

The enquiry committee has been given a deadline of seven days and is to submit its report by 4 April. Meanwhile, the civic body has decided to pull down an illegal structure at Paharpur Road next week. As learnt from sources, the occupants had been served a notice in July last year. After the collapse of the illegal building at Azhar Molla Bagan resulting in the death of 12 persons, the civic body is reluctant to take any further chances