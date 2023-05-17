CM visits Ekbalpore to announce compensation

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation will hold a meeting with the CESC tomorrow on the alleged power theft in Ekbalpore area when two women were electrocuted to death last Sunday.

The meeting is to be attended by the KMC mayor Firhad Hakim, state chief secretary HK Dwivedi, officials of the city police and the CESC. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee visited the area today and announced compensation to the two families.

The KMC has also started using mike for announcements in various wards to create awareness among the masses on the do’s and don’ts during the rainy season. The civic body has also decided to keep the light of the lamp posts maintained by it switched off during rains.

Meanwhile, the KMC has announced extension of the date of rebate made available to property tax owners. The date for the tax payment with rebate has been extended by seven days.

The decision comes after several property tax payers complained of problems being faced by them while paying through the online window. Following the glitch, several tax payers flocked to the civic body’s headquarters to make the payment.

Considering the situation, the KMC decided to extend the time for seven days from the actual date of rebate.