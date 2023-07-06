KMC lens on health of city roads

With the onset of monsoons, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation has shifted its focus to the city roads to keep them as smooth as possible. The civic body will not only repair some of the roads, but also refrain from digging up busy stretches that add to waterlogging woes after heavy showers.

A high-level meeting of the KMC officials with those of the city police, public works department and the Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA) was held at the civic body headquarters today to discuss the issues and steps pertaining to the monsoons.

According to sources, the KMC has decided against any digging on city roads during the monsoons unless it is unavoidable. Even organizations like the CESC would have to inform the civic body before taking up such tasks. Not only this, the civic body is set to repair some of the roads identified by the city police, sources said.

The police have given a list of around 40 stretches of roads having potholes that need to be repaired. As informed by sources, the civic body is said to have completed the repairing works on around 80 per cent of the identified stretches, as a part of preparedness for the monsoons.

Meanwhile, the divisional railway manager of Sealdah today replied to the mayor’s letter regarding cleaning of the space on the sides of the railway overbridge in Tollygunge. According to sources in the railways, in his reply, the DRM said to start cleaning the space in three to six days.

The reply to the mayor, Firhad Hakim, comes in response to the letter sent to the DRM last week urging the divisional railway to clean up the space on two sides of the overbridge in Tollygunge. The letter had also highlighted that mosquito larvae were found during routine inspection at the spot.