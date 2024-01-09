Gangasagar Mela: Mamata pitches for more central funds

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee yesterday said that the state government goes all out to improve infrastructure for the Gangasagar Mela without taking any grant from the central government. But, she also made a strong pitch for central assistance for the annual religious fair, which can go a long way in making the island accessible for the pilgrims.

Miss Banerjee visited Sagar Island to inaugurate the Gangasagar fair today. She also visited Bharat Sevashram Sangha’s Gangasagar centre and temple and inaugurated a project for women self-help groups. Miss Banerjee also offered puja to Kapil Muni’s Ashram. She said that the Centre only provided funds for organizing Kumbh Mela but the state alone worked for a comprehensive development for Gangasagar, which hugely facilitated devotees from India and abroad.

The CM added that it is a smooth and hassle-free journey to reach Sagar Island for a holy dip and puja at Kapli Muni’s Ashram. The chief minister, Miss Banerjee inaugurated multiple government projects virtually from here Mamata said, “We don’t bid farewell to those who are competent even if their age is 60-year-old. We utilize their expertise and experience in our work.” Later, she mentioned, “An unusual event has occurred.” Pointing to the current chief secretary Bhagabati Prasad Gopalika, Mamata stated, “Three people are working together, two former and one current chief secretary.” Their ‘extension’ after retirement is not new for her.

Advertisement

She has given more weightage to experience. The Chief Minister stated, “Gangasagar is the largest fair. Earlier, everyone used to say, ‘sob tirtha bar bar, Gangasagar ekbar’ (Visiting Gangasagar only once suffices), but now they say, ‘all other pilgrimages once, Gangasagar repeatedly’.” Explaining the reason, she indicated that development in the region has occurred since the change in government.

However, reaching Gangasagar is still challenging, as unlike other parts of the country with road and rail connectivity, the only way to reach Gangasagar is through water routes. Travelling by boat is the sole option. Despite this, the chief minister claimed that 80 to 90 lakh people visit the fair every year.