Fresh Raniganj master plan for state approval

At a high-level meeting in Asansol it has been decided that a fresh plan for rehabilitation and resettlement of Raniganj Coalfields subsidence and underground fire zone will be prepared and sent to the state government for final approval.

The plan of Raniganj Coalfields subsidence and underground fire rehabilitation and resettlement was prepared in 2009, and the district officials feel that things have changed over the years and a new plan should be prepared.

Work has already started under the rehabilitation and resettlement (R&R) package for Ranganj Coalfields underground fire and subsidence prone zones and houses being built and some people have been shifted.

In the meeting, law minister Moloy Ghatak, chairman of Asansol Durgapur Development Authority (ADDA), Kabi Dutta, sabhadhipati of West Burdwan zilla parishad, Biswanath Bauri, MLA of Jamuria, Hareram Singh and district magistrate of West Burdwan, S Ponnambalam and other top officials were present.

In which several aspects have been discussed on the R & R package of Raniganj Coalfields underground fire and subsidence prone areas.

“The Raniganj Master Plan for subsidence and underground fire has been discussed and the earlier plan was prepared in 2009 and needs to be updated. We have decided today to prepare a fresh Raniganj Master Plan and sent to the state government and ultimately to the coal ministry for final approval,” said district magistrate of West Burdwan, S Ponnambalam.

Incidentally, former Asansol Lok Sabha MP, late Haradhan Roy has filed a public interest litigation (PIL) at Supreme Court in the late 90s after a report was published in The Statesman about subsidence and underground fire in Raniganj Coalfields area.

The Supreme Court final judgement came long after his death in the late 2000, in which the apex court has directed the Union coal ministry to prepare two master plans for Jharia and Raniganj coalfields subsidence and underground fire victims.

The rehabilitation and resettlement scheme of Raniganj and Jharia coal fields area was the biggest resettlement project in independent India. Asansol Durgapur Development Authority is the nodal agency to look after the project and the houses will be set up by the West Bengal Housing Board.

“The state government has set up houses in Jamuria and Andal Aerotropolis, Barabani areas in West Burdwan district to rehabilitate and resettle the displaced people living in subsidence zones. Apartments, markets and schools will be set up,” said Moloy Ghatak, state minister.

Accordingly, Coal India Limited (CIL) has prepared a Rs 2,600 crore Raniganj Coalfields rehabilitation and resettlement plan or popularly known as Raniganj Master Plan. About 41,000 houses are to be set up.

But the progress of the work has been very slow.