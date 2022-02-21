Fourteen TMC party leaders contesting as Independent candidates suspended

The Trinamul Congress leadership has suspended 14 local party leaders who had chosen to contest the coming municipality elections in Hooghly district as Independent candidates after being denied the party ticket.

The Independent candidates belonging to the TMC pose a tough challenge to the contesting candidates picked by the party leadership as they refused to comply with the directives to withdraw their nomination as independent candidate and put their efforts to support the party official candidates. The TMC senior leadership on Saturday evening issued a notification announcing the suspension of 14 such independent candidates who belong to the Trinamul.

The ruling party district president Mr Sehashis Chakraborty confirmed the suspension of the 14. The suspended TMC party local leaders are Uttarpara Municipality – Pinaki Dhamali (ward no. 5), Satyan Ghosh (ward no. 15,); Rishra municipality- Jumpa Sarkar (ward no. 17); Serampore municipality – Saraswati Laha (ward no. 2), Rajesh Shaw (ward no.10), Akbar Ali (ward no. 24); Baidyabati municipalityDebraj Dutta (ward no. 17), Chapdani municipality – Jitendra Singh (ward no 19), Srikanta Mondal (ward no. 22); Dankuni municipality – Amit Ghosh (ward no 21); Arambagh municipality – Lutfa Begun (ward no 12), Ramakrishna Mandi (ward no 16), Ajizul Hussain (ward no 16), and Rikta Sarkar (ward – 19).

The suspended Independent candidates denied to comment on their suspension. They said the common people are quite aware of the relentless services that they have rendered during the pandemic and cyclones. But voters are not ready to take the suspension of the local TMC leaders who are now contesting as Independent candidates seriously. They said it is a part of hidden political game of TMC.

During the Assembly election it was said the traitors will not be taken back in the party but now most of the Trinamul leaders who joined other parties are back in the TMC , likewise the victorious independent candidates will also be re-absorbed in the party.