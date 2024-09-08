Four arrested, fake gun license issuing gang busted

Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate (ADPC) has busted a fake firearms racket and seized various documents from Coke Oven police station area in Durgapur last evening.

Abhishek Gupta, DCP (east) of ADPC said that after arresting one person from Kulti police station area, cops came to know about this racket. On 18 August, a case was registered in Coke Oven police station after a special investigation team was formed to probe this case.

Thirty four fake rubber stamps of various district magistrates have been seized. Four persons have been arrested.

Prima facie police have found that one Babloo, alias Dharmendra Upadhyay of Bihar is the kingpin of this racket, while one Vicky Yadav supplies the arms and ammunition. One country-made firearm has also been seized from their possession.

Rakesh Barnwal of Asansol South police station and Kailash Sonar of Kulti were the local contacts. The fake rubber stamps of 16 districts and 8 districts of Bihar and West Bengal respectively have been seized.

The court has sent them to seven days’ police custody. Police are now probing whether the racket used to issue gun licences or both guns and fake licenses.