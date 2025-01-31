Logo

Logo

# Bengal

Forest dept seizes 200 hill parrots

Durgapur forest department and Burdwan divisional forest department have jointly seized an inter-state bus and have arrested the driver

SNS | Hooghly | January 31, 2025 8:57 am

Forest dept seizes 200 hill parrots

Photo: iStock

Durgapur forest department and Burdwan divisional forest department have jointly seized an inter-state bus and have arrested the driver, helper and two bird smugglers after intercepting the bus at Banskopa toll plaza on national highway-19, under Kanksha police station and rescued over two hundred hill parrots.

The bus was coming from Bokaro district in Jharkhand and was going to Kolkata. The two forest divisions acting on a tip-off jointly intercepted the bus after a nakabandi at the toll plaza and seized the birds kept inside a cage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related posts

# Bengal

Fire in factory, 1 hurt

A major fire broke out in a naphthalene factory in Muchpara near Durgapur under New Township police station yesterday evening and one labourer suffered severe burn injury yesterday evening. An ITI college is near the factory site and there are few houses also.