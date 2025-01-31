Forest dept seizes 200 hill parrots

Durgapur forest department and Burdwan divisional forest department have jointly seized an inter-state bus and have arrested the driver, helper and two bird smugglers after intercepting the bus at Banskopa toll plaza on national highway-19, under Kanksha police station and rescued over two hundred hill parrots.

The bus was coming from Bokaro district in Jharkhand and was going to Kolkata. The two forest divisions acting on a tip-off jointly intercepted the bus after a nakabandi at the toll plaza and seized the birds kept inside a cage.

Advertisement

Advertisement