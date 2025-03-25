Fire control rooms set up in all divisional forests in UP: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has stressed the urgency of comprehensive measures to combat the heat wave and its impact.

He was speaking after chairing a high-level meeting on Monday night.

The chief minister directed senior forest department officials to adopt proactive strategies to curb the increasing incidents of forest fires during the summer months.

In response, the Forest department has established control rooms from the headquarters to the divisional level, ensuring round-the-clock monitoring. The zonal and divisional Chief Conservators of Forests will oversee these efforts.

At the same time, the Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Publicity and Promotion) has been designated as the nodal officer for the Fire Control Cell at the state headquarters.

A total of 115 fire control cells have been set up at various levels, including divisional, circle, zonal, and headquarters. These cells will operate 24/7, with employees working in three shifts. All reported incidents will be recorded to ensure accountability and immediate action will be taken.

Nodal officers for the headquarters-based Fire Control Cell in Lucknow have also been appointed, with Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Publicity and Promotion), PP Singh, leading the initiative.

Additionally, 3,171 officers, employees, and citizens have registered for forest fire alerts via the Forest Survey of India’s website (fsi.nic.in). The public can also report fire incidents, with district officials promptly forwarding the information to senior authorities.

To facilitate this, helpline numbers have been issued in Lucknow: 0522-2977310, 9452162054, 9648982985, 9651368060, 9415394662, and 7017112077. Local helpline numbers will also be available across all districts for public convenience.

The forest fire monitoring period in the state will extend until June 15, with mock drills being conducted in highly sensitive and moderately sensitive divisions, including Chitrakoot, Sonbhadra, Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, Katarniaghat Wildlife Division, Bahraich, Maharajganj, Dudhwa National Park, North Kheri-South Kheri, Balrampur, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Mirzapur, Chandauli, Lalitpur, Banda, Hamirpur, Varanasi, and Kaimur Wildlife Division.

Furthermore, in highly sensitive districts, district-level committees have been formed under the leadership of the District Magistrate to strengthen fire prevention measures.

P P Singh, Nodal Officer, Fire Control Cell, Headquarters, said here on Tuesday that in line with the Chief Minister’s instructions, all necessary Forest Fire Control Year 2025 preparations have been completed. Officials at the divisional level have been instructed to report fire incidents to headquarters for swift action immediately.

He said a dedicated helpline number has been issued at the headquarters level for public convenience. To ensure the availability of drinking water for wildlife, permanent water holes are being constructed, existing ones are being repaired, and a regular water supply is being maintained.

Additionally, watchtowers are being built within forest areas, while older ones are undergoing maintenance to enhance surveillance. Local villagers are being engaged as fire guards and encouraged to participate actively in forest fire prevention efforts, he added.