Father, son killed in Bankura

Feud over a piece of land claimed lives of an elderly person and his son in Bankura town last night and the wife of the veteran person’s wife, who suffered injuries, is under medical supervision in the Bankura Sammilani Medical College and Hospital.

The police have booked three persons, all next door neighbours of the deceased, but Pintu Ruidas, the key accused and his sons have fled. Mathurmohan Dutta (64), a retired government school teacher, his wife Mallika and their son Sridhar (35) were attacked allegedly by their neighbour Pintu and his sons at Natunchati locality in Bankura town last night. The assailants, as Mallika told police, were armed with daggers and swords.

During a heated exchange over possession of land, the Ruidas family suddenly attacked the teacher’s family members. Mathurmohan and Sridhar suffered deep wounds on their head and died on their way to the hospital.

