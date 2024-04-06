Executive council meet cancelled after protest

Amidst the ensuing conflict between the state higher education department and the Governor’s office, the non-cooperation by the Trinamul Congress affiliated teachers and non-teaching staff’s forum caused suspension of an executive council meeting of the Burdwan University this afternoon.

The interim vice-chancellor Gautam Chandra and some EC members waiting at the estate office of the BU at Rajbati in the town for several hours had to suspend the meeting. The EC meeting was scheduled after almost five months today.

The BU was warned by the higher education department that the interim VC didn’t hold the capacity to preside over the EC meeting and asked the university to refrain from holding the meeting until a permanent VC is assigned for the institution. Still, the BU sources said that the registrar, Sujit Chowdhury convened the EC meeting considering the plight of the students facing multiple difficulties over the period, especially in the matters of semester examinations prescribed with the implementation of the National Education Policy. The interim VC, Chandra said, “We failed to sort out the crisis today as the EC meeting couldn’t be held.” Khondekar Amirul Islam, the general secretary of the TMC affiliated union, alleged, “The Governor’s office has been playing dirty politics on the issue of the EC meeting, so we’ve protested.”

