EC propagates importance of polls in tram

Citizens of Kolkata, who are reputed for being one of the highly politically aware people compared to many other states, would be able to catch glimpses of the poll process in Kolkata’s nostalgic transport without having to shell out any money.

Aiming to draw more and more voters to the polling booths during the ongoing Lok Sabha polls, the District Election Officer of Kolkata North along with the state transport department today rolled out a tram from Esplanade to create awareness on the importance of the polls among citizens.

The tram named as ‘Election Tram Car an SVEEP Initiative,’ is to be run between Esplanade Trams Depot to Shyambazar every day. According to the chief electoral officer of West Bengal, Aariz Aftab, in most Western countries there is a decreasing trend of voters’ participation while in India from 1951 there is an increasing trend in subsequent elections. “Even in the ongoing polls, the state had a high percentage of voters’ participation in the first phase. However, the urban areas show a low voters’ turn out,” informed Mr Aftab.

As further underlined by the District Election Officer of Kolkata North, Shubhanjan Das, specifically, the voters’ turn out in Kolkata during the last elections was lower. “On close observation, it is seen that the voters’ turnout in Kolkata was lower to the national average in the last election,” he added. Considering the scenario, the District Election Officer of Kolkata North and the state transport department have jointly decided to organize an awareness campaign in the iconic tram which is much loved by the citizens of the ‘City of Joy.’

The city’s iconic transport system is to be operated on the route till 5 May from 10 am to 1 pm and 5 pm to 7 pm in the evening. A ride for the enthusiasts in the tram is to be offered for free. Apart from the joy ride, the District Election Officer and the state department have organised various activities inside the tram for the next few days. As informed by the officials of the election officer, tomorrow, a boutique exhibition of articles by women voters and artisans would be organised. On 1 May, a display of the EVM and VVPAT machines and the voting process would be held inside the tram. On 2 May, elderly voters of 85-years and above would be given a joy ride under the programme ‘Old is Truly Gold,’ followed by a blood donation camp.