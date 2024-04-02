ER record performance in freight revenue

The Eastern Railway recorded a significant growth of 8.91 per cent in passenger revenue, earning Rs 3,573.31 crore in the last fiscal of 2023-2024. According to the ER, the zonal railway has also made significant increase in other coaching revenue with a 14 per cent increase, reaching Rs 340.14 crore.

The ER is also said to have registered the best-ever freight loading achieving a 9 per cent increase, reaching a record quantity of 86.87 MT. Likewise, the ER has registered a record performance in freight revenue and scrap sale revenue. As claimed by the ER, the zonal railway has had a record-breaking freight revenue with a 19.47 per cent increase with Rs 7,774.62 crore in the last fiscal. From scrap sale, the ER has earned Rs 479.98 crore in 2023-2024.

According to the ER, with a total of Rs 10,379.74 crore, the Eastern Railway showcased a balanced revenue stream across passenger services, other coaching activities, goods transportation, and sundry earnings in terms of apportioned earnings. The zonal railway has also earned Rs 12,051.83 crore as originating earnings from various sources, including passenger services, other coaching activities, goods transportation, and sundry earnings.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, in the last fiscal the Kolkata Metro Railway has surpassed the non-fare earnings of 2022-2023 by registering a growth of 19.69 per cent as NFR revenue. According to the city Metro, the carrier has earned Rs 43.56 crore from 1 April 2023 to 31 March as non-fare earnings recording Rs 3.44 crore as NFR in the last month only.