ER transplants 50-year-old trees at Howrah Station

Gearing up for the addition of a new platform, the Howrah Division of the Eastern Railway has transplanted seven trees that are more than 50- year-old. The half-century old trees have been relocated from the proposed construction site of the platform to a new location to the opposite side of the Rail Museum According to the Eastern Railway, the transplanted trees included three peepal, three banyan and one burflower-tree that have been relocated. The process of transplantation is said to have taken about two months.

According to the ER, about two months back, the divisional railway started the preparatory measures with the trees being trimmed above trunk level. Chemicals such as SAAF and neemseal were applied to halt water transpiration and promote the growth of new leaves, making the trees fit for transplantation.

The later process involved excavating around the trees to a depth of two metres, cutting extra roots and carefully uprooting the trees using a 25MT crane and transporting the trees by truck to their new location, approximately one kilometre away. The roots were then treated again with SAAF and neemseal oil and trenches were dug in advance and were filled with biochemical fertilizers. The trees were then placed in the trenches, covered with soil, and watered sufficiently. As informed by the ER, the entire process took about 10 hours facilitating the construction of the new platform

