Budgetary allocation of Rs 13,941cr for railway projects in state

In a major boost to the rail network in the state, the budgetary allocation for railways in West Bengal for the financial year 2024-2025 has been announced as Rs 13,941 crore, which is Rs 131 crore more than the amount announced during the interim budget.

Earlier, in February when the interim budget was declared, the state was allocated Rs 13,810 crore for various railway projects, which was Rs 1,840 crore more than that of the last year’s fund allocation. In the Union Budget declared yesterday, the funds have been increased to Rs 13,941 crore. The allocation announced, however, includes various zonal railways namely the Eastern Railway, South Eastern Railway, Kolkata Metro Railway and the North Frontier Railway. According to the railways minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, new railway projects are being carried out in the state of West Bengal while a total of 100 railway stations in West Bengal are in the process of development under ‘Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.’

Speaking at a press conference, virtually, the Union minister once again pointed out the land acquisition issues hindering railway projects. “There is one request from the state government that they cooperate with us on this. They pay attention to cooperative federalism and extend support on the land acquisition and law and order issues,” said the minister.

Advertisement

Mr Vaishnaw also claimed that the land acquisition issue was specific to West Bengal.

Replying to the question of installing kavach, in the zonal railway, the general manager of the Eastern Railway, Milind Kumar Deouskar, informed that in the Eastern Railway jurisdiction, a total of 260 kilometres, along the route between Howrah and Delhi were identified for the installation of the advanced safety technology. “Of the total 260km, installation has been executed along 200km from Howrah. Installation of the system has been completed till Pradhankhunta railway station,” informed Mr Deouskar.

As elaborated by the general manager the installation in the remaining 60km is expected to be done in the next three months. The zonal railway is aiming to kick off the testing and trials by November, added Mr Deouskar.