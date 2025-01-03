Logo

# Bengal

ER prepares two special trains for Maha Kumbh

Eastern Railway’s Sealdah division has made a host of arrangements for the special trains that would be run for the upcoming Maha Kumbh Mela.

SNS | Kolkata | January 3, 2025 12:25 pm

Special train (Photo:X@GMSRailway)

As a part of the preparations, the division carried out a comprehensive makeover for each train. The exterior of the trains was painted with eye-catching vinyl wraps, adding a festive and visually appealing touch while the interiors were meticulously decorated to create a comfortable and spiritually uplifting ambiance for passengers. According to the Eastern Railway, every corner of the trains was thoroughly cleaned using advanced machinery, ensuring the highest standards of hygiene and both the interior and exterior of the trains received a fresh coat of paint, giving them a renewed look.

