ER prepares to tackle cyclone Remal

Eastern Railway is all prepared to face the consequences of probable landfall of cyclonic storm Remal.

All the divisions of Eastern Railway are scrupulously following basic guidelines as preparedness and mitigating the effects of the storm Remal, which is likely to hit West Bengal on 25-26 May and have initiated many measures.

All the divisions of Eastern Railway viz Howrah, Sealdah, Malda and Asansol will be following safety protocols as done in previous cases of storm/ tornado hitting West Bengal. Round-the-clock manning of headquarters emergency control and divisional control rooms by officers of engineering, electrical, S&T dept, safety & operating departments from 8am on Saturday to 8am on Tuesday morning. Officers at control rooms have been asked to convey time-to-time any abnormalities and storm update/ status to DRM, ADRM and other senior officers.

Advertisement

All advertising boards inside and outside stations will be checked and attended by engineering and commercial department officers and get them strengthened (wherever) required. Platform sheds will be checked and precautionary measures to be taken to withstand the high-speed storm.

Intensive foot patrolling and stationary staff deployment to protect engineering assets viz track, bridges, FOB etc to be started from Saturday, informed a railway release. Engineering materials loaded in wagons will be stationed at critical flood/ track subsidence prone locations and diesel locos will be strategically placed for prompt movement of such wagons.

Decision to stop train shall be taken by DRM in consultation with the officer team at controls and ground situation from field officers/ supervisors, based on the emergent situation.

Power to OHE will be cut off as soon as warning of wind/ storm is received by divisions. Trains will preferably be stopped at yards/ stations and properly secured. Freight and coaching rakes at yards will be secured properly, as per SOPs.

Tower cars are kept ready at strategic locations for swift movement as and when required. Eastern Railway officers will maintain close liaison with the meteorological office to get hourly updates of storm Remal and will take necessary measures. Station announcements through the public address system will be made regarding storm and train running position.