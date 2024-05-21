ER logs growth of 11.88pc in passenger revenue

In a boost to the revenue generation, the Eastern Railway registered a growth of 11.88 per cent in terms of passenger revenue in the month of April. According to the ER, last month, the ER generated a passenger revenue of rupees 300.35 crore as compared to Rs 268.46 crore earned in April 2023.

Notably, the ER conducted drives to create awareness among the people about the perils of ticketless travelling. As compared to 1.721 lakh cases apprehended in April 2023, the Eastern Railway detected 1.863 lakh cases of ticketless travellers or passengers travelling with unbooked luggage last month. Likewise, last month the Eastern Railway collected Rs 7.559 crore as fares and fines from passengers travelling without valid tickets. The amount realized was 12.07 per cent more than that of April 2023 when Rs 6.745 crore was generated. The highest revenue from fares and fines last month was generated from Howrah division that collected Rs 3.022 crore followed by Asansol division.

According to the zonal railway, instead of availing facilities of purchasing journey tickets, a group of people are still continuing the practice of free tripping. The Eastern Railway therefore, has requested the passengers to purchase a ticket which is cheaper and affordable to them compared to any other mode of transport.

