Howrah div starts building new ROB

In a significant move, the Howrah division of Eastern Railway is to start the dismantling of the existing Road Over Bridge (ROB) at Sainthia tomorrow.

Notably, the long awaited ROB project dismantling of the existing ROB which was constructed in 1925 and is now in a dilapidated condition. According to the ER, the existing distressed structure can no longer be maintained, and heavy vehicle movements were prohibited following an incident where a coach collided with the ROB’s substructure.

Additionally, the insufficient clearance between the rail level and the bottom of the girder has caused many goods trains to stall at the neutral section, leading to traffic detentions and significant delays for mail, express, and passenger trains. To provide an alternate route, a joint inspection by the state public works department and the railways was held and a decision to establish a temporary manned level crossing for vehicles was taken. The temporary level crossing was commissioned by the Howrah division of Eastern Railway to divert road traffic from the ROB.

