ER organized meeting with MPs

Eastern Railway holds a high-level divisional committee meeting with Members of Parliament over Howrah & Sealdah division networks in presence of general manager Eastern Railway Milind K Deouskar. Principal heads of departments and divisional railway managers of Howrah & Sealdah divisions of Eastern Railway were also present in the meeting. In the meeting, organized at Kolkata today, discussions were held on various key issues and development initiatives within the Howrah & Sealdah division network.

In the meeting, MPs Jagannath Sarkar, Nagendra Ray, Samik Bhattacharya, Mohd. Nadimul Haque, Mitali Bag, Nalin Soren, Asit Kumar Mal, Satabdi Roy, Dr Sharmila Sarkar, Rachana Banerjee, Bapi Halder, Khalilur Rahaman, Prof Sougata Roy, Abu Taher Khan and Yusuf Pathan, will grace the occasion with their presence. Moreover, representatives of Ms Mahua Moitra, Saumitra Khan and Partha Bhowmick, were also present.

