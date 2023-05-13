ER milestone of operating 57 stalls in 4 divisions

Getting synchronized with the railway ministry’s ‘One Station One Product’ (OSOP) scheme, the Eastern Railway has achieved a milestone of operating 57 stalls so far. The 57 stalls are spread at different stations in four divisions, including Howrah, Sealdah, Asansol and Malda.

Out of the total, 21 stalls are in Howrah division, 7 in Malda division, 7 in Asansol division and 22 in Sealdah. The products in these OSOP stalls vary from tant handloom sarees, cotton textiles, pottery, terracotta products, silk handloom sarees, clay products, cane and bamboo products, brush and metal products, embroidery soft toys, tea leaves, artificial jewellery, conch shell artifacts, paper crafts, dry flowers and decorative products.

The zonal railway has identified 380 stations for establishing OSOP stalls which are in different locations from highly urbanized areas to the rural to add flavours of a wide range of products in product mix, providing opportunities of marketing indigenous products at the door steps of the small entrepreneurs and artisans.

As railway stations are visited by thousands of passengers from every corner of the country and also by the foreign tourists frequently, the initiative helps in generating employment and source of livelihood to the people associated with it.