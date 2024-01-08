Robbers loot policeman’s house in Ausgram

Armed robbers raided the house of a policeman in Ausgram in the small hours today and looted gold jewellery, cash, electronic goods and thrashed the family members. Susanta Biswas, an ASI with the Traffic department of the Howrah (Rural) had returned home at Chhora colony in Ausgram on leave.

His wife Jayanti Biswas alleged: “They were 10 persons and were armed with guns, rods and daggers. They were knocking on the door at around 2:00 AM today and before we realised what was happening, they broke in.” A local youth who’d attempted to resist the gang was set upon by the robbers and was left bruised all over. He’s been shifted to the Burdwan Medical College and Hospital for medical assistance.

The daring robbery sparked sensation in the area as this was the second such incident in Ausgram within a month. On last 18 December, 2023, soon after midnight, a 15- member gang of robbers had struck at the house of an engineer Apurba Dutta who’d just returned from his workplace in Zambia, in Africa the other day and had taken away several thousands of Dollars, and Zambian currency, gold jewellery, cell phones alongside several thousands in Indian currency notes.

The gang remain untraced. Senior policemen including Amandeep Singh, SP, East Burdwan rushed to the policeman’s house this morning and ordered an intensified probe into the robbery as the gang had dared to hit the house of a policeman. The district police however have not traced the robbers as yet.