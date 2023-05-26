Cops investigating the ghastly killing of a youth and the son of a jewellery trader on Wednesday evening are still clueless and groping in the dark. They are also clueless about the miscreants, though a manhunt had been launched.

The youth was killed in front of his father’s eyes at the latter’s shop in Barrackpore on Wednesday evening, by a group of miscreants, who had opened fire allegedly in an attempt to commit a heist.

The incident however, snowballed as political barbs flew with the Opposition and the ruling party trading charges against each other. Barrackpore Trinamul MP Arjun Singh dubbed the incident as “scandalous”.

This morning Mr Singh along with Barrackpore Municipality chairman Uttam Das visited the victim Niladri Singha’s residence and spoke to bereaved family members, including father and owner of the Jewellery shop at Anandapuri, Barrackpore.

On Wednesday evening, Niladri Singha (27) succumbed to his injuries after being fired upon by a group of miscreants, who barged into their shop in the guise of customers wearing masks and helmets.

When Niladri tried to resist the heist they fired shots. His father Nilratan Singha too sustained bullet injuries in one of his legs. One of his employees sustained injuries, claimed police.