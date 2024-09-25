ER Asansol & Malda division holds meet with MPs

Eastern Railway held a high-level meeting with MPs over Asansol & Malda Divisions network in presence of Milind Deouskar, general manager, Eastern Railway, principal heads of departments and divisional railway managers of Asansol & Malda divisions at Asansol today. In the divisional committee meeting, discussions were held on various key issues and development initiatives within Malda & Asansol division network.

In this meeting, Shatrughan Prasad Sinha, Kirti Azad Jha, Giridhari Yadav, Dr Sarfaraz Ahmad, Khagen Murmu, Ajay Kumar Mandal, Nalin Soren and Dulu Mahato were present. Representatives of Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Union cabinet minister of panchayati raj and minister of fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying Satabdi Roy, Khalilur Rahaman, Annapurna Devi, Union cabinet minister of women and child development. Arun Bharati, and Isha Khan Chowdhary, MP were also present.

The MPs were welcomed by Milind Deouskar, GM, Eastern Railway. Shatrughan Prasad Sinha, was elected as the president of the meeting to discuss on various issues to bring all round development in railways, passenger amenities & facilities as well as rail infrastructure.

Advertisement