The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), in collaboration with the state labour department, will be starting an enrolment process for unorganised labourers under the ‘Samajik Suraksha Yojana’ scheme of the state government.

The process will be carried out in ward offices of the civic body from 14 to 16 February. The member, mayor-incouncil (MMIC) of social welfare scheme department of KMC, Indrani Saha Banerjee, today said “There are several schemes that have been introduced by the chief minister Mamata Banerjee but few are aware of it. The Samajik Suraksha scheme is one such which aims to provide a lot of welfare benefits to unorganised labourers. The forms for the enrolment have already been sent to the borough offices. People can approach their ward councillors or borough chairmen for the forms. The enrolment will go on from 14 to 16 February.”

She added, “There will be camps set up for enrolment too where one councillor along with two KMC staff will be present to help the applicants. All labourers who are eligible must register under this scheme to avail the several benefits that are extended under this scheme. However, not every labourer who come for the registration is literate and hence I urge all the councillors to help such people.”

The MMIC pointed out, “As per the statistics, there are around five and a half lakh labourers out of which 2 lakh 86 thousand are registered under this scheme. The target of the state labour department is to bring more two lakh 70 thousand labourers into this scheme.”

It may be mentioned that some of the benefits under the Samajik Suraksha Yojana are provident fund, education, health and family welfare, training in safety and skill development etc. It is learnt that under this scheme, unorganised labourers in the age group 18 to 60 are eligible for enrolment.