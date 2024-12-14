Enhanced safety: Asansol division bans use of mobile phone for station staff

The Asansol division of Eastern Railway has taken a significant step towards bolstering railway safety by prohibiting the use of mobile phones by operational staff, including station masters and pointsmen, while on duty. This decision was taken to maintain uninterrupted focus and ensure the highest standards of safety in train operations.

Effective immediately, the ban applies to staff directly involved in train movement and station management. These personnel play a critical role in maintaining operational efficiency and passenger safety. By restricting mobile usage, the division aims to eliminate potential distractions that could compromise the seamless execution of safety protocols and operational duties.

Stringent measures will be implemented to monitor compliance with this directive. Staff members have been instructed to deposit their mobile phones at designated locations before commencing their shifts.

Communication with operational staff during emergencies will be facilitated through official communication systems.

This initiative reflects the proactive approach of the railways in adopting best practices for safety enhancement. It aligns with the railways’ broader commitment to ensuring accident-free operations and fostering a safety-conscious work environment.

The Asansol division of Eastern Railway urges all stakeholders to cooperate with this directive and contribute to creating a safer and more reliable railway network.