Election Commission of India removes SP of Purulia

The Election Commission has directed to remove the superintendent of police (SP) of Purulia, Abhijit Banerjee on a day when both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee were busy campaigning for their respective parties in the district.

The Election Commission of India has directed the state Chief Secretary, B.P.Gopalika to remove the present Police superintendent of Purulia, Abhijit Banerjee by 10 AM tomorrow and submit names of three IPS officers to the ECI. The development has created a huge stir. Abhijit Banerjee is a gallantry award winning IPS officer known for his role in fighting against and curbing the Maoist activities in the state. During his present stint he has taken several measures for tourist’s safety and created security apps for the common people of Purulia.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Purulia today to campaign for an election rally in favour of BJP candidate Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato, while CM Mamata Banerjee attended a road show for TMC candidate Shantiram Mahato. The removal of the top police officer of the district came six days before the Lok Sabha polls are due to be held in Purulia district, scheduled for 25 May, In Jhargram also, a few officers have been removed by the Election Commission today

