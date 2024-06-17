Eid-Ul-Azha: Elaborate police arrangements made in city

Elaborate police arrangements have been made to ensure peace on Eid-UlAzha in the city which falls on Monday. Additional police force will be deployed from Sunday. The people have been requested not to fall prey to any instigation. Special police arrangements will be made in areas surrounding Nakhoda Mosque, Tipu Sultan Mosque, Jama Masjid, areas surrounding Park Circus Maidan and Red Road.

Two officers in the rank of deputy commissioner will be posted in the areas where gathering is heavy in the mosques for offering prayers. Police pickets will be deployed at important intersections in the city. Anybody loitering in the area suspiciously will be interrogated. Fifty PCR vans will deployed to patrol the sensitive areas. In addition to this, 28 heavy radio flying squads, 13 quick response teams and 55 sergeants on motor cycles will be pressed into service.

There will be police teams and plainclothes policemen deployed atg Victoria Memorial Hall, Alipore Zoo, New Market and Science City. Ambulance will be stationed at nine intersections. State minister Siddiqullah Chowdhury has urged people to take part in prayer and quarbani (animal sacrifice) without causing inconvenience to others

