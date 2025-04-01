Kiran Rao & Reena Dutta’s Eid selfie sparks buzz online!

Filmmaker Kiran Rao joined Aamir Khan’s family for a heartfelt Eid celebration, making it a warm and lively gathering, but what caught everyone’s attention was a selfie she clicked with Aamir’s first wife, Reena Dutta, proving yet again that this extended family shares a deep bond beyond conventional norms.

The celebration took place at Aamir’s mother Zeenat Hussain’s residence, where the entire Khan clan came together.

Along with Kiran Rao and Reena Dutta, the event saw the presence of Aamir’s daughter Ira Khan and her husband, Nupur Shikhare. His sisters, Nikhat Hegde and Farhat Datta, also joined in, making it a complete family affair.

Kiran, known for directing ‘Laapataa Ladies’ and ‘Dhobi Ghat’, gave fans a sneak peek into the gathering through an Instagram photo dump.

The first picture featured Zeenat Hussain looking graceful in a blue suit, while others captured moments with Aamir’s sisters, Reena Dutta, and glimpses of their vibrant traditional outfits.

The most talked-about snap? A cheerful selfie of Kiran and Reena, showing their warm camaraderie. Another highlight was Aamir and Kiran’s son, Azaad, enjoying the family time.

“Eid at Ammi’s—who is the best and most beautiful hostess—is a celebration with family, friends, and always the best feast! We hope and pray this year brings peace and happiness to us all…” Kiran captioned her post.

Aamir and Reena, who were married from 1986 to 2002, share two children, Ira and Junaid. In 2005, Aamir tied the knot with Kiran, and the couple welcomed their son Azaad in 2011 via IVF surrogacy.

Though Aamir and Kiran announced their separation in 2021, they continue to share a close friendship and co-parent Azaad.

Interestingly, Aamir recently revealed on his 60th birthday that he is now in a relationship with Gauri Spratt.

Aamir also made a special appearance outside his Bandra home on Eid, posing for the paparazzi with his sons, Junaid and Azaad. The trio looked dapper in matching white outfits, exuding festive charm as they greeted the cameras.

On the work front, Aamir is gearing up for ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’, a sports drama directed by R.S. Prasanna. The film, inspired by the Spanish hit ‘Champions’, is also a spiritual successor to his 2007 classic ‘Taare Zameen Par’. Starring alongside Genelia Deshmukh, Aamir aims to once again bring an emotionally rich story to the big screen.