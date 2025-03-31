Rajasthan: Youths raise pro-Palestine slogans, wave flags at Baran Eidgah

A group of youths raised pro-Palestine slogans and waved Palestinian flags during Eid prayers at Baran Eidgah.

While devotees gathered at the Eidgah to offer mass prayers (namaz) on Eid, some individuals arrived with the intent to express support for Palestine.

After the namaz, this group waved the flags they had brought and raised slogans—some in support of Palestinians and others against Israel.

However, the police, deployed as a precautionary measure for the festival, swiftly intervened, discouraging the slogan-raising and preventing the situation from escalating.

A case has been registered at Baran Kotwali police station against around 15 individuals, and efforts are underway to identify the accused.