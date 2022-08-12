‘Ed Tech must make students job-ready’

Education technology must focus on ensuring students are skill oriented, knowable, and job-ready for the market while higher education throughout India has immense potential to expand its horizons with the help of technology, said Dr Anil D. Sahasrabudhe, chairman, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

Speaking at a seminar on ‘The Education Technology trends in India – Vision 2025’, organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce in Kolkata, Dr Sahasrabudhe said “Education technology has helped Indian students in bringing in various positive changes which were not imagined before within a short span of time.

But here, education should be of utmost importance to help students be skill oriented, knowable and job-ready for the market. This is where the technology should bring in to elevate the desired change to utilise ed-tech to its full potential.

Higher education throughout India has immense potential to expand its horizons with the help of technology and we must execute the ways of it.

” Nick Low, British Deputy High Commissioner, Kolkata, said, “Teachers in the society have played a huge role in elevating the pattern of learning among students from textbooks to technology based learning.

The government has rightly appreciated their effort in doing so which boosts the morale of the entire academic foundation. Ed-tech companies might play a huge role in implementing an advanced mode of learning by not replacing the textbooks but a well-executed amalgamation of them.”

The seminar was attended by several dignitaries such as Prof. Suranjan Das, VC Jadavpur University, Prof. Saikat Maitra, VC, MAKAUT, Satyam Roychowdhury, chancellor, Sister Nivedita University, among others.

The discussion focused on how the utilization of technology has come earlier than expected and in ways, has changed the dynamic of education throughout the world.