Many schools in NCR switch to online mode in view of toxic air

The authorities in several parts of the National Capital Region (NCR) have ordered the suspension of physical classes in all schools asking them to switch to online mode in view of the spike in air pollution levels in the region.

Gautam Budh Nagar, Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, and Gurugram, Faridabad in Haryana, along with Delhi constitute the NCR.

The order came in the wake of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) stage- IV coming into effect.

Physical classes from pre-school up to class 9 have been suspended in the UP’s NCR districts of Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad till November 10. The schools have been asked to conduct online classes in line with the GRAP) stage IV measures announced by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

Places such as Noida, Greater Noida, Jewar, and Dankaur are part of the Gautam Budh Nagar district continued to reel under ‘Severe’ and ‘very poor’ air quality on Tuesday as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

Greater Noida recorded an AQI of 457, falling under the ‘severe’ category, while Noida had an AQI of 355 under the ‘very poor’ category.

Ghaziabad recorded very poor air quality with an AQI reading of 342 on Tuesday. Vaishali, Indirapuram, Vasundhara, Kavi Nagar, and Mohan Nagar are some places that are part of the Ghaziabad district.

In Haryana, the deputy commissioners of Gurugram and Faridabad have ordered the discontinuation of primary classes, nursery to class 5, in physical form starting November 7 till further orders, and have been advised to take place in online mode.

The DCs said the step was taken in view of the sharp decline in air quality in the NCR region and adjoining areas, and to safeguard the health of citizens, especially children.

Gurugram in Haryana, another satellite town of Delhi, recorded an average AQI of 364 on Tuesday, and Faridabad recorded 374, falling under the ‘very poor’ category.

Primary schools in Delhi have already been closed till November 10, and have been asked to conduct classes through online mode.

Experts say the AQI levels are likely to remain stagnant at least for a week due to unfavorable meteorological conditions in the region. Delhi’s average AQI on Tuesday was 395, which is under the very poor category, slightly better compared to Monday’s reading reeling under the severe mark.