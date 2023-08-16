What is 99 notes? IAS coaching institute providing free coaching to underprivileged aspirants

99Notes is an ed-tech platform that provides IAS coaching in Delhi. It has announced its groundbreaking initiative – Full GS Foundation Course Coaching, absolutely free for 100 underprivileged students.

This initiative by 99Notes is unique as it opens the doors of opportunity to all aspirants. The idea behind this is simple – every individual deserves a fair chance.

Anmol Goel, the Founder & CMD of 99notes, emphasized, ” The evolving dynamics and the pattern of the UPSC exam necessitates coaching. Recognizing this, we’re thrilled to offer 100 seats to those most in need. This initiative is not merely about education; it’s about transforming dreams into reality.”

Pulkit Bharti, the Co-Founder and Academic Head of 99Notes, provided further insights into their unique offering. “What we offer is not merely coaching. We’ve restructured and optimized the learning process, potentially reducing an aspirant’s journey from the usual 4-5 years to just 1.5 years. It’s not just about affordability; it’s about effectiveness. For the students who can not come to Delhi can visit our portal and can get free access to videos and Notes.

The response to this announcement has been overwhelmingly positive. Akhil Roy, an IAS aspirant, voiced his sentiments, saying, ” This initiative by 99Notes is not just a step but a giant leap in democratizing UPSC IAS preparation.”

Another student, choosing to remain anonymous, pointed out the grim reality of overcrowded coaching institutes, likening them to factories. “99Notes is now a beacon of hope. Their vision stands in stark contrast to the commercialization seen in many coaching institutes.”

Another student added, “The majority of us struggle with managing resources to get quality coaching. 99Notes has not just provided a solution; they’ve provided hope.”

Yet another emphasized, “For years, many of us felt that our dreams were just that – dreams. With this initiative, they suddenly feel achievable.”

Advertisement