ED summons TMC youth wing chief Sayani Ghosh

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) probing the multi-crore school recruitment case has now summoned actressturned-politician and Trinamul Congress state youth wing president Sayani Ghosh for questioning in connection with the case. She was summoned at ED’s central government office (CGO) complex at Salt Lake in the northern outskirts of Kolkata on 30 June.

A notice had been served to Ghosh late Tuesday evening, sources said. Sources said that the notice to Ghosh was issued after two clues came to the notice of ED sleuths. The first was recovery of some WhatsApp chats between Ghosh and expelled youth Congress leader Kuntal Ghosh, who is currently in judicial custody because of his alleged involvement in the school recruitment case.

Secondly, sources said, some banking transactions between Sayani Ghosh and Kuntal Ghosh relating to some purchase of property were found. The WhatsApp chat history has been recovered from the mobile phone of Kuntal Ghosh. Sayani Ghosh is not the first celebrity from the Bengali silver screen world who has been summoned and questioned by ED sleuths in connection with the school recruitment case. In March this year, actor Bonny Sengupta was similarly questioned by the central agency sleuths after it came to the notice that the investigating officials got access to clues of Sengupta receiving a huge amount of money from Kuntal Ghosh.