The Enforcement Directorate attaches properties in coal scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached immovable assets of Joydeb Mondal and Gurupada Majhi worth over Rs 23.40 crore in connection with the illegal coal theft cases in coal bearing areas of eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL).

In a tweet by ED, the central agency has said that immovable assets of Joydeb Mondal worth about Rs 15.50 crore and immovable properties of Gurupada Majhi worth about Rs 7.90 crore have been attached in illegal coal mining case under PMLA, 2002.

These properties have been located at various places in and around Asansol.

The CBI, ED and the income tax department have jointly started probe in illegal coal theft related cases in 2020.

Already, an Interpol red corner notice have been generated against absconding TMC youth leader, Bikash Mishra, allegedly one of the prime suspects. The central agencies are also trying to announce him as an economic offender.

He has taken citizenship of Pacific Ocean Island – Bhanuatu.