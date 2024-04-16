Businessman killed in broad daylight inside his office

Umashankar Chauhan (35), owner of a private micro finance company was killed when unidentified assailants fired at him from close range in his office chamber in broad daylight in Chinakuri, under Kulti police station of West Burdwan district today.

This fresh incident of murder by suspected supari killers of a private micro finance company owner in broad daylight at colliery town of Kulti has created a stir before the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in the district. Senior cops of Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate (ADPC), led by DCP (West) rushed to the site.

Investigations have started and the Kulti police station has started a murder case. Till the time of reporting, nobody has been detained or arrested by police in this connection.

The body has been sent to Asansol District Hospital for post-mortem.

Kulti Police said that Mr Chauhan had returned from Chennai on Sunday and was meeting with his staff at his office today when the assailant barged inside his chamber and shot him repeatedly from a close range and fled away.

The face of the killer was wrapped by a gamcha (towel) and could not be identified. Kulti Police suspect that four to five rounds of bullets have been fired.

ADPC officials are now scanning the CCTV footage near the area and seeking help of mobile tower dumping technology to trace the killer.

Recently, two hoteliers have been killed by supari killers of Asansol and Durgapur respectively, Arvind Bhagat and Rajesh Jha. In neither of the two high-profile murder cases, the culprits have been arrested.

These murders have put a serious question mark on the law and order situation in the ADPC area ahead of the polls.