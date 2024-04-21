Babul Supriyo holds high level meeting in Asansol

Two-times MP Babul Supriyo, who is now a state minister, has been camping in Asansol since yesterday and discussed election strategy with local TMC leaders in a meeting here today, while Shatrughan Sinha claimed that the BJP will not be able to cross the 200 mark in the general elections. Mr Supriyo, who had won back-to-back Lok Sabha polls in 2014 and 2019 on a BJP ticket from Asansol has arrived in Asansol last evening.

He held an hours-long meeting with the top local leadership of TMC, including state panchayat minister Pradip Mazumdar, law, judiciary and labour minister Moloy Ghatak, ADDA chairman, Tapas Banerjee, Mayor of Asansol Bidhan Upadhyay, chairman of Asansol Municipal Corporation, Amar Nath Chatterjee, ADDA vice chairman, Ujjal Chatterjee, INTTUC district president, Abhijit Ghatak, among others, today. Sources said that he has been entrusted to finalise a strategy for Shatrughan Sinha with his vast experience in contesting the Lok Sabha polls. Mr Supriyo has switched over to the TMC after quitting the BJP in 2022. Mr Sinha, the sitting MP of Asansol claimed in a press conference that the BJP will not be able to cross 200 seats in the ongoing general elections.

“I am unable to understand, is Narendra Modi the Prime Minister of India or Campaigning Minister of India ? He claims that he works for 18 hours everyday. But I can see that he is campaigning and travelling all twenty four hours, seven days and 365 days in a year riding an aircraft and the nation has to pay Rs 8000 crores rupees from its exchequer. Mr Sinha claimed that there exists so much nepotism and corruption in BJP, which can not be compared with the parties of India alliance. The TMC star candidate campaigned in the tribal belt today.

