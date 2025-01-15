Eastern Command celebrates Army Day

Headquarters Eastern Command of the Indian Army celebrated the 77th Army Day at Vijay Durg, Kolkata, today. The event was marked by a series of activities that honoured the legacy, valour and sacrifices of the Indian Army.

The Army Day is celebrated every year on 15 January to commemorate the day when General (Later Field Marshal) KM Cariappa was appointed as the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army in January 1949. On this occasion, Lt Gen Ram Chander Tiwari, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command laid a wreath at Vijay Smarak to pay homage to the bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice in line of duty.

To mark this occasion 16 units of Eastern Command were conferred with the Chief of the Army Staff Unit Citation and 45 units were conferred with GOC-in-C, Eastern Command unit citation. The poignant event evoked the commitment of the Army towards the nation.

