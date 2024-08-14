Logo

# Bengal

DVC worker dies during inspection

A contract labourer died while working at the coal handling unit of the Damodar Valley Corporation’s Mejia Thermal Power Station here on Monday night.

Statesman News Service | BANKURA | August 14, 2024 10:05 am

Representational Image (Photo: Getty Images)

Ananta Ghosh (49) was mangled in the conveyor belt roller while operating at Transfer Point-11 of the coal unit. The state’s factory inspector Animesh Pramanik incidentally was inspecting the plant when the mishap occurred, which irked the labourers. Only on last Thursday, four labourers, including an engineer were charred at the plant’s unit 2 while carrying out maintenance work. Pramanik was holding an investigation on that incident too.

Prananik said, “This DVC unit was penalized and issued strictures on several occasions for its lapses in safety and security of workers. It’s more shocking that yet another fatal accident occurred when I was holding an inspection.”

