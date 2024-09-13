DVC collaboration with SBI

Damodar Valley Corporation has entered into a loan agreement amounting Rs 10,050.42 crores with State Bank of India on 11 September for implementation of 2x800MW Koderma Thermal Power Project (Phase-II), in Jharkhand. The total project cost of this 2×800 MW thermal power project stands at Rs 14357.74 cr.

The agreement ceremony took place at SBI Corporate Office, Mumbai in the presence of Arup Sarkar, Member (Finance), Joydeep Mukherjee, ED (Finance) & Shri Durgesh Maiti, CGM (Finance) from Damodar Valley Corporation, Ashwini Kumar Tewari, Managing Director (Corporate Banking & Subsidiaries) and others.

The loan agreement supports the financing requirements for the development of DVC’s 2×800 MW thermal power plant in Koderma, Jharkhand. This project, with a total capacity of 1600 MW, is a significant initiative aimed at boosting power generation capacity in the region.

