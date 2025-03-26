CBI raids former Chh’garh CM Baghel’s residence, Congress alleges political motive

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday carried out simultaneous raids at multiple locations across Chhattisgarh, including the residences of former Chief Minister and AICC National Secretary Bhupesh Baghel. The operation is part of an ongoing investigation into alleged corruption linked to the Mahadev online betting app, coal and liquor scams, and other financial irregularities during his tenure.

The CBI teams carried out early morning searches at Baghel’s official bungalow in Raipur and his private residence in Bhilai. Raids were also conducted at properties associated with Congress MLA Devendra Yadav, former IAS officer Anil Tuteja, senior IPS officers Arif Sheikh, Abhishek Pallav, and former media advisor Vinod Verma. Security outside Baghel’s residence was tightened, with CRPF personnel deployed during the searches.

According to reports, the CBI raids are part of a broader investigation into financial misconduct, including illegal coal mining and irregularities in the liquor trade. Sources indicate that the agency is scrutinising financial transactions, key documents, and digital records seized during the searches.

Reacting to the raids, Baghel criticised their timing. In his post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, “Now the CBI has arrived,” suggesting a political motive behind the operation. The raids coincided with his scheduled visit to Delhi for an AICC drafting committee meeting ahead of the party’s Gujarat conference on April 8–9.

This marks the second major enforcement action against Baghel this month. On March 10, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) searched his premises as part of a money laundering probe, deploying specialised machines to detect hidden cash and gold.

The raids come shortly before an April 4 court hearing on a revision petition filed by the CBI in the controversial “sex CD” case, in which Baghel was previously discharged. While the agency has not officially disclosed the specific reasons for Wednesday’s operation, BJP leaders in Chhattisgarh have consistently accused the previous Congress government of widespread corruption.