DRM inspects new coaching side at Asansol

The divisional railway manager (DRM) of Asansol division, Chetna Nand Singh conducted an inspection of the New Coaching Side at Asansol, accompanied by nominated branch officers of the division on Friday afternoon. The inspection was aimed to evaluate the current infrastructure, passenger amenities, and operational readiness of the coaching facilities to ensure they meet standards for safe and comfortable travel.

A coaching depot plays a crucial role in maintaining the quality and reliability of passenger services. It is a facility where passenger train coaches are cleaned, repaired, and prepared for service before each journey. Essential activities at the depot include routine cleaning, minor repairs, and comprehensive safety checks, all of which ensure that coaches are in optimal condition for passengers.

Additionally, water tanks are refilled, and supplies are restocked to enhance passenger convenience and comfort.

Advertisement

During inspection, Chetna Nand Singh emphasised the importance of cleanliness, maintenance, and safety protocols. He thoroughly reviewed the various aspects of the coaching facilities and offered insights and directions on areas needing improvement. He also insisted on proper staff training for the maintenance of Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches, highlighting the need for skilled personnel to handle the advanced systems in these coaches effectively.