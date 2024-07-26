District leaders denounce Budget

The Serampore MP on the day of Budget had remarked that the Budget was anti-Bengal.

Kalyan Banerjee said Bengal has been deliberately deprived in every way, however, the NDA government is very shaky and may fall any day.

State minister Becharam Manna also said that in the central Budget, there is nothing in favour of farmers and the long-standing demands of them have been neglected in the budget.

Advertisement

The SUCI(c) district secretary Santosh Bhattacharya also termed the Budget anti-farmer, anti-labour and anti-worker. He termed the Budget is in favour of the corporate houses and multinationals. India is an agricultural country with 70 per cent of the population still directly and indirectly involved in agriculture.

None of the demands put up during the farmers’ agitation, in which 700 farmers lost their lives, have been considered in the Union Budget. The demand for minimum support price and the government buying the crops directly from the farmers to reduce subsidies on seeds, manure, agriculture implements and machineries, have been completely neglected. The Budget is not for the welfare of farmers, labourers and workers, said Santosh Bhattacharya.