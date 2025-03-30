RSS stresses on ‘enlightened’ society

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Hrishikesh Saha today warned that incidents such as the recent unrest in Malda’s Mothabari will persist unless a “rational and enlightened society” is established.

Malda, a sensitive border district with cultural and demographic ties to Bangladesh, remains a focal point for discussions on Hindu welfare and regional stability.

Advertisement

Addressing a press conference at the RSS north Bengal headquarters in Siliguri, Mr Saha, the Sanghchalak of Uttar Banga Prant (covering north Bengal and Sikkim), emphasised the need for societal harmony under saintly leadership. “If society is shaped under the guidance of saints, divisions will vanish. We strive for collective welfare,” he said.

Advertisement

The RSS leadership highlighted resolutions from its recent national meeting in Bengaluru, urging the central government to engage with Bangladesh to safeguard Hindus there and counter “anti-India forces,” particularly Pakistan’s alleged destabilising role. Mr Saha stressed that upheavals in neighbouring nations — like Bangladesh and Nepal, impact India due to shared cultural and historical bonds.

Referring to Nepal’s Hindu resurgence and Bangladesh’s shrinking Hindu population, Mr Saha asserted: “The global Hindu awakening has begun. Hindutva, rooted in humanitarian values, is guiding societies toward justice—evident in Nepal’s positive change.”

The RSS also outlined centenary celebrations from October 2025, reinforcing its outreach.

On Mothabari, Mr Saha confirmed RSS delegations had visited the area and lodged police complaints, vowing Hindus would “no longer tolerate oppression.”

Malda’s strategic location, bordering Bangladesh, underscores the RSS’s broader concerns about sub-continental stability and Hindu solidarity.