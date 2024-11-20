Digital life certificates for SER pensioners

The South Eastern Railway has planned to organise a biometric-based digital life certificate (DLC) service special camp for pensioners in collaboration with India Post Payments Bank on 20 and 25 November. To promote and raise awareness of the digital life certificate services, SER has set up campaigns, kiosks, help desks and banners at various locations throughout its four divisions and headquarters.

The campaign aims to make the system accessible to all, including those with limited mobility or in remote areas. According to the SER, the DLC is a more user-friendly alternative to the traditional system of pensioners visiting disbursing authorities in person. The service is operated through fingerprint and face authentication. DLC information is sent directly to the pension department, eliminating the need to visit banks or pension offices. As informed by the SER, it is also available at the doorstep of pensioners through local postman/rural postal servant/PostInfo application in mobile/QR code given on the poster, in addition to nearby post offices.

Advertisement