State parliamentary affairs minister Partha Chatterjee today alleged that Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was trying to act like the Opposition’s mouthpiece in seeking to influence the State Election Commission (SEC).

“The SEC conducts the polls. Let the commission do its work. Since the beginning, the Opposition parties are trying to influence the commission and people may think that the Governor is acting like their mouthpiece. Why is he acting like this? He is raising a question over his position by such acts,” said Mr Chatterjee told press conference today.

Mr Dhankhar had held a meeting with State Election Commissioner Sourav Das at Raj Bhawan yesterday and urged him to take necessary steps to ensure that the upcoming municipal polls are not violence-ridden and not a repetition of the scenario that was noticed in the panchayat elections held in May 2018. Mr Chatterjee criticised Mr Dhankhar for his comments over violence during panchayat polls as he had not witnessed anything himself and instead urged him to publicise the overall development of the state.

“Mr Dhankhar was not present in the state in 2018 and without spending the minimum time that is required for knowing West Bengal, he is making one comment after another. I would request him to restrain himself from being solely a publicity man and inform people about the overall developments of the state that have been undertaken under the able leadership of chief minister Mamata Banerjee,” said Mr Chatterjee.

He further asked whether Mr Dhankhar has witnessed the violence during Left Front’s tenure or Miss Banerjee’s struggle during Nandigram and Singur movement. Mr Chatterjee said that he respects Mr Dhankhar but does not know why he is creating such controversy. “He should have faith in SEC instead of trying to influence them. I’ll meet him and ask why he is doing all this,” Mr Chatterjee added.