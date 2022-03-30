Dhankhar invites Mamata to discuss law and order in state

Amid the ongoing protests by opposition parties against the Rampurhat violence, governor Jagdeep Dhankhar today invited chief minister Mamata Banerjee to Raj Bhawan this week for discussing “worsening law and order in the state”, particularly in view of the “alarmingly worrisome developments at Rampurhat”.

Mr Dhankhar has posted the letter on his Twitter handle informing the twitterati that he wrote to Miss Banerjee in this connection stating that “..recent alarmingly worrisome developments, reflecting increased lawlessness and violence, make it imperative that you spare time earliest for an interaction at Raj Bhawan.”

Mr Dhankhar tweeted: “Already cliff-hanging governance in the state, from the perspective of Constitution and law, has recently been further strained by horrifying incidents of barbarity #RampurhatViolence and in the hallowed precincts of the West Bengal Assembly.”

Expressing concern at Miss Banerjee’s statement to “hit the streets in protest”, Mr Dhankhar wrote: “Please bear in mind the investigation by CBI in the horrific barbarity at Rampurhat is ordered and monitored by the Honourable High Court at Calcutta. Any recourse thereof has to be lawful and not on streets. Am sure you will fructify interaction during the week, given sensitive scenario.”

Mr Dhankhar, in a series of tweets last week, had called the incident in Rampurhat in Birbhum an “arson orgy”. Mr Dhankhar’s invitation came a day after a delegation of BJP MLAs led by leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari called on Mr Dhankhar and expressed their concern at the chaos in assembly over violence in Rampurhat. Earlier, during the day, a scuffle had ensued between the MLAs of the Trinamul Congress and the BJP in the Assembly after the latter demanded a discussion on Rampurhat violence.

The BJP MLAs protested against Miss Banerjee’s remarks on Rampurhat violence in public events and not making a statement in the House. “Opposition delegation led by Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adkhilari and suspended MLAs called on Guv today and expressed grave concern at happenings in the WB Assembly today. Denial of discussion of barbarity Rampurhat violence is undemocratic,” Mr Dhankhar had tweeted after meeting the leaders on Monday.