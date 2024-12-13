DG SSB to arrive ahead of Shah’s visit

Director General (DG) of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Amrit Mohan Prasad, is scheduled to arrive in Siliguri on 18 December in preparation for Union Minister Amit Shah’s visit to the SSB Regional Headquarters in Ranidanga on 20 December.

DG Prasad’s visit is aimed at overseeing the preparations for the SSB’s Raising Day celebrations, which will be observed on 20 December.

According to Inspector General (IG) of SSB Sudhir Kumar, a preparatory parade will be organised ahead of the Union minister’s visit. “The parade will serve as a rehearsal for the final presentation to honour Union home minister Amit Shah,” said Mr Kumar.

Notably, this marks the first time that the SSB’s Raising Day celebrations are being held outside Delhi.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Mr Kumar said, “We used to attend the Raising Day event in Delhi. Now, we are pleased with the decision to host it here and hope such programmes will continue to be held in Siliguri in the future.”

The event aims to involve local communities and encourage their participation in nation-building activities, he added.

Significantly, members of the Toto community from Jalpaiguri will perform their traditional dances and showcase other cultural activities as part of the celebrations.

Additionally, cultural teams from Sikkim and Maharashtra will participate, presenting traditional events from their respective regions, further enriching the festivities.

Delegates from Nepal and Bhutan are expected to attend the programme in response to an invitation from the SSB.