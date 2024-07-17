Delegation from across the border at Santiniketan inspects repair work at Bangladesh Bhavan

Bangladesh government has started the renovation work of Museum and Bangladesh Bhavan of Visva-Bharati University in Santiniketan, Birbhum.

A four-member high-level delegation from Bangladesh, lead by deputy secretary of ministry of culture, Mohamed Saiful Islam, visited and inspected the museum and Bangladesh Bhavan in Santiniketan on Monday.

He has also handed over a sculpture of Bangabandhu Mujibur Rahman to officiating vice-chancellor of Visva-Bharati University, Professor Arabinda Mondal, which will be kept on display at the Bangladesh Bhavan.

Behind the Indira Gandhi Sanhati Kendra, the Bangladesh Bhavan has been set up on 40,000 square feet of area. It has been set up at a cost of Rs 25 crore.

On 25 May, 2018, the new international Bangladesh Bhavan has been inaugurated by chancellor of Visva-Bharati University (VBU) and also Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh and chief minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee.

The delegation after the visit and inspection held a meeting with the vice-chancellor of Visva-Bharati University, Professor Arabinda Mondal and chief coordinator of Bangladesh Bhavan Manabendra Mukherjee at Santiniketan.

The building needed some restoration work and the Bangladesh government has taken initiative for its restoration.

The past history of Bangladesh will be depicted at the museum, besides heritage, Muktijuddho, various belongings of father of the nation Bongobondhu Mujibur Rahman, several article relating to Rabindranath Tagore from Bangladesh have also been kept for display.

After the Cheena Bhavan, Institute of learning Chinese language and Culture has been established in 1937, the Bangladesh Bhavan has become another important attraction and is acting as an important cultural bridge between India and Bangladesh and strengthening the bilateral relationship between the two countries.